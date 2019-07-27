Fatal motorcycle accident in Mentor under investigation

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mentor are investigating an early-morning crash that proved fatal for a Madison man.
The incident occurred near the 7500 block of Tyler Boulevard around around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, 29-year-old John Trebotich was driving his 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve.
Trebotich ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Mentor Police Department.
