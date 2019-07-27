Multiple homes, police cars struck by gunfire during standoff in Stark County

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in custody and a police officer is recovering after a tense morning standoff in Stark County.
The incident began around 10:55 a.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a report of a suicidal male firing a weapon inside a home in the 1500 block of Opal Street.
According to police, the suspect, who has since been identified as 46-year-old Adam K. Dewalt, fired numerous rounds in their direction from inside the residence.
Officers with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department and Alliance Police Department responded to assist when Louisville police put the area on lockdown.
Nearby residents were warned of the threat as Dewalt continued to fire rounds periodically throughout the incident. Eventually he did surrender himself to police and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
Police said Dewalt will be booked into the Stark County Jail on charges stemming from the standoff after he is released from the hospital.
One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury that did not involve a firearm. A number of homes and police cruisers were struck by gunfire.
Nothing further as police continue to investigate.
