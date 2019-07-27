Northeast Ohio weather: Hot ending to the weekend, rain chances return Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will be pushed farther south tonight, settling across the Carolinas on Sunday. A cold front will sink south into the central Great Lakes on Sunday, stalling near Lake Erie late Sunday into Sunday night. The following, stronger cold front will cross the region on Tuesday. High pressure will build back into the region for the middle to end of the new work week.
Short Term Forecast:
Good evening! Isn’t it gorgeous outside? I wish we could bottle this weather up and hold onto it forever. It really hasn’t been too terribly humid today. However, humidity levels will climb through the night tonight.
After a warm, Summery day, temperatures will be falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s by dawn tomorrow morning.
More clouds will move in tonight, but we will stay dry.
Hot End To The Weekend:
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s tomorrow. A few spots, including Cleveland, may hit 90°. Humidity levels will be higher tomorrow than they have been today.
We are not forecasting widespread rain. However, a few hit or miss storms may pop up during the mid to late afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans; just be sure you have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.
Rain Chances Increase Next Week:
Other than the 0.01” of rainfall we accumulated at Cleveland-Hopkins on Wednesday, July 24th, the last time we had somewhat meaningful rainfall in Cleveland was last Monday, July 22nd. Hasn’t it been a nice little break for us?
Rain chances will be returning to the region next week.
A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible by mid to late afternoon Monday. I do think Monday’s showers will be more numerous than Sunday’s.
Scattered storms will continue into your Tuesday. You’ll want to keep the umbrella close by.
Most of the rain will pull out on Tuesday evening, but we could see a few isolated storms Wednesday afternoon.
Models indicate that the rest of the work week will be dry.
Monday’s high: 90°
Tuesday’s high: 82°
Wednesday’s high: 81°
Thursday’s high: 83°
Friday’s high: 85°
