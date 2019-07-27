2 people rescued from burning boat in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were rescued from a burning boat in Port Clinton on Saturday morning.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) station in Marblehead, the fire occurred on a 26′ vessel about a half mile north of the Portage River.
A Good Samaritan in the area reportedly helped get the boaters to shore to be life-flighted prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival on scene.
The cause of the fire and the current condition of the two boaters is unknown.
USCG said the vessel burned to the waterline and that MSU Toldeo took over as pollution responders.
