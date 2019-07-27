Scottish rape suspect thought to have faked death arrested

This photo provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office shows Kim Vincent Avis, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, on Friday, July 26, 2019. The Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colo., a week earlier, authorities announced Friday. He is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cmdr. Kathy Pallozolo with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP)