Stark County sheriff investigating early-morning homicide at mobile home park

BETHLEHEM TWP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating an early-morning homicide.
Deputies responded to report of a homicide at a home in the 6000 block of Beth Avenue SW at 3:58 a.m. Saturday. They found a 64-year-old man dead at the scene upon their arrival.
Also at the scene was 18-year-old Lee V. Berry, who investigators said lived in the residence with the victim.
They allege Berry struck the victim several times with a blunt object after a verbal argument escalated. He was taken into custody at the scene.
Berry has been charged with one count of tampering with evidence, one count of domestic violence and one count of murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCSO at 330-430-3800.
