Three fires in three weeks in Cleveland, all near each other, has residents wondering

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackqulyn Butler was one of the unfortunate victims to be forced out of her unit Friday morning as fire swept though her neighbor’s home.
“We just heard the sirens. So, it made everybody come out,” the resident said.
Butler said her main concern was if any of her neighbors had been hurt by the early morning fire on the 44-hundred block of Central.
“We’re pretty close nit so we look out for each other," Butler said. "This is the third fire in the last month.”
She’s in fact correct, on July 1 there was an early morning fire at the Wilson Apartment building located at East 55th St. and Chester Ave.
The Cleveland Fire Department says it is believed someone started a fire in a trash bin which resulted in a large enough fire that resulting in residents fleeing their units. On that same night, a unit on Bohn Road, which is near East 55th, also caught fire.
“I think it’s because of careless people not obeying the rules," said a woman who didn’t want to be seen on camera. "I am in agreeance the material can be better that they build these with. But, there’s no smoking in these units and people are smoking and just dis-obeying the rules.”
Shirley Mayweather was a resident who also fled the early morning Friday fire.
“We are trying to see if they’re all related. Is it the same thing happening? Is someone deliberately setting these fires? What’s really going on?” Mayweather said.
One neighbor told 19 News he’s concerned about no one warning residents about the fire as it raced through the house attached to his on Central Avenue.
