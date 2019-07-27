Turmoil ensues over treatment of tigers at Summit County Fair

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An attraction at the Summit County Fair is getting fierce backlash - tigers kept in small cages reportedly subject to bad treatment.
“They’re mistreating them. That’s just what it is. End of story period,” said Gabrielle Cafall.
Coming to the Summit County Fair is an annual tradition for Cafall, but this year she has a problem with the newest exhibit.
“They’re animals. They’re not someone’s property. They’re not to be treated like this. They’re uncomfortable. They’re hot. It’s just wrong,” said Cafall.
However, Jeff Mackett - one of the handlers in the video, says there’s nothing cruel about the way they operate.
“The stick is to get them to notice. We’re poking at them but we’re not hitting them with the stick. We stick the stick in the cage and that moves them,” said Mackett.
The handlers also insists the lion’s are better off in their than being off in the wild.
“Do you know what you’re looking at of a neglected animal? NO, because no one’s been around them?” asked Mackett.
“They’re wild animals. There’s no reason for them to be confined to these tiny little things. They’re overheated. I’d like them to be put into rehabilitation so they can be put back into the wild,” concluded Cafall.
As far as 19 News understands, the tigers will remain at the fairgrounds for the remainder of the event.
