2 killed in ATV crash, Stark County Sheriff’s Office investigating

OSNABURG TWP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after an ATV crash claimed the lives of two men Saturday morning.
The incident occurred in the 6300 block of Westfall Street SE in Osnaburg Township around 7:45 a.m.
Deputies arrived to find 31-year-old Johnathan E. Toth, of Canton, and 28-year-old Michael A. Young Jr., of New Philadelphia, dead at the scene of an ATV crash. They were both ejected from the vehicle.
According to the SCSO, the ATV was traveling eastbound when it went off the south side of the roadway. It struck an embankment and a tree before coming to a stop.
Investigators said alcohol was a likely factor in the accident.
The Osnaburg Township Fire Department, Stark County Coroner’s Office and the Canton Metro Crash Team also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCSO at 330-430-3800.
