Kipnis hits slam, Indians rout Royals 9-1

Indians: All-Star 1B Carlos Santana was held out of the lineup with left shoulder soreness again Saturday. Manager Terry Francona said Santana is, "much better. He just thought one more day would really help him."... RHP Corey Kluber is getting closer to a return from the injured list, where he's been since May 2 with a fractured right forearm. He threw a bullpen session Saturday. Francona said: "Today would be a bullpen. Tuesday would be a bullpen. And then Friday or Saturday maybe it's a sim game. It depends on a lot of things, maybe even how he's commanding the baseball. It's not just health; it's where he feels he is in his progression and what's he ready for."