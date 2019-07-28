Police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Tremont

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a driver who they said fatally struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk Saturday night in Tremont before fleeing the scene.
The incident occurred near the intersection of W. 25th Street and Clark Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
That’s when, police said, a male pedestrian walking eastbound on Clark was run down in a crosswalk by the speeding driver of a blue 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.
After being struck by the Malibu, the pedestrian then collided with a 2007 Saturn that had been stopped at the intersection. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver and passenger of the Malibu were last seen after striking another vehicle on Wade Avenue. They fled the scene on foot after the second crash.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police.
