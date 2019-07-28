Summit County sheriff’s deputy struck by suspected drunk driver during traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after a close call with a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Olde 8 Road and W. Twinsburg Road during a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m.
We’re told the driver of the vehicle that struck the deputy’s cruiser was apprehended a short distance from the scene.
The deputy was treated at a nearby hospital and released.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.