Summit County sheriff’s deputy struck by suspected drunk driver during traffic stop
By Amber Cole | July 28, 2019 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 9:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after a close call with a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Olde 8 Road and W. Twinsburg Road during a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle that struck the deputy’s cruiser was apprehended a short distance from the scene.

The deputy was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

