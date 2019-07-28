Wayne County flood victims are on their own with destroyed homes

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A week after torrential rain forced some Wayne County residents from their homes, reality is setting in.
Unlike major widespread floods, there’s no federal aid to help families rebuild their lives.
From green grass and a yard full of toy to torrential rain, a flash flood, and fleeing for their lives.
“This is horrible. It didn’t take more than 8-10 minutes and we completely flooded,” says Apple Creek resident Beth Stiffler.
Stiffler was babysitting her two grand kids last weekend when rising flood waters forced them from their mobile home in Apple Creek. Firefighters evacuated them by boat.
The water has receded, but the damage is done. The family’s mobile home and everything they own destroyed.
The Red Cross gave Cory Jones and his family 150-dollars for food, and temporary shelter. The Mennonites are helping clean up the property. But family has no flood insurance and when they asked about County, State, or Federal aid.
“They ended up with responding there wasn’t enough damage to deem them to intervene and help. There was enough damage to you. Right. There was enough damage to us and a lot of other properties. A lot of people lost their houses,” says Apple Creek resident Cory Jones
Jones and his wife have two kids ages 2 and 6.
“We’re not even asking for money. If there were loans, we’re kind of low-income low-down payment kind of people. So, loans to move elsewhere any kind of help, says Jones.
But with no Federal Disaster designation, there are no loans. No help. And no place to turn.
“I don’t think we’re angry. I think we’re disappointed because we pay our taxes and expect some help when we need help. And obviously they’re not going to give us any,” says Beth Stiffler.
The family also has set up a GoFundMe account that you can donate to by clicking here.
