1 year later: OH’s favorite Girl Scout still popular after her viral letter to the editor

Geauga County, Ohio (WOIO) - You may remember this Ohio Girl Scout who went viral last year for writing this letter to the editor.
Since July 2018, Julianne Speyer has received accolades and recognition from all around the world.
Last year, the 13-year-old girl penned a letter to the editor of the Geauga County Maple Leaf after hearing comments the announcer made at the Chesterland Fourth of July parade about her Girl Scout Troop.
“The announcer says here comes the future leaders of America and look behind them, there’s the girl scouts, they look like they’re having fun and it just didn’t seem fair because girls can be anything that we want," Julianne said.
Her letter made headlines, garnering praise and admiration from people around the world.
Julianne even made an appearance on network television in New York City to talk about it and received a standing ovation. She also got a handwritten note from Hillary Clinton.
One year later she tells 19 News, people are still talking about it and her letter is making the 'rounds on social media again.
“Since it got to so many people, I just want to make sure that everybody knows that everybody’s equal, no one is better than anyone else,” she said.
“Like nobody should be told they’re less than because of something that they can’t change."
