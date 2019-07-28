2-year-old twin girls found alone inside East Side home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after two infants were found alone inside a home on the East Side.
According to police, 2-year-old twin girls were found inside the residence in the 7800 block of Cedar Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The babies were taken via EMA to University Hospitals for medical evaluation and then released into the care of Jane Edna Hunter Social Services.
Nothing further as police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.