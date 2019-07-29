Akron brothers who went on overnight killing spree sentenced to life in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron brothers accused of being “cold-blooded killers” have been sentenced to life.
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Donyea Tyus, 30, and Orlando Tyus, 28, to life in prison for the murders of two people on July 7, 2018.
On July 19 a jury found the brothers guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder with gun specifications, two counts of felonious assault and having a weapon under disability.
“This ruthless act left two innocent people dead. Bonn and Robert were loved by their family. The pain of their loss will never go away,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “I am pleased knowing these two cold-blooded killers will be in prison the rest of their lives."
According to the prosecutor, during the early morning hours of July 7, 2018 the Tyus brothers, along with Cheyenne James, 21, drove around Akron with the intent of killing random people.
At approximately 3:30 a.m. the Tyus brothers and James parked on Shiller Avenue.
When Bonn Rassavong and his brother, Conn Rassavong, were leaving a home after visiting family the Tyus brothers got out of the car and started shooting.
Donyea pointed his gun at Conn and attempted to shoot him but his gun jammed.
The Tyus brothers and James then drove to the area of Arlington Street with the intent of Donyea killing the next victim.
Donyea confronted Robert McCall, 58, and shot him in the head, killing him.
The trio then went to 6th Avenue and Minordy Alley and lured Christina Heppe into an alley. James then pointed a gun at Heppe, however the gun malfunctioned and Heppe was able to escape.
James was questioned by Akron Police and confessed.
On February 13, 2019 James pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 5.
