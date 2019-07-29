Akron man sentenced to 11 years for raping woman with developmental disabilities

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man will spend the next 11 years in prison after being sentenced for rape on Monday.
Jesse Williams, 34, was found guilty of multiple charges, including rape, burglary, tampering with evidence, and attempted burglary.
According to the the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Williams forces his way into the home of the 62-year-old woman and demanded money from her in December 2018.
The woman, who is developmentally disabled, refused to give her belongings to Williams. That is when he dragged her into a bedroom and raped her, investigators said.
The victim sat in on Monday’ sentencing and provided a victim impact statement with the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office facility dog by her side for emotional support.
“I am so proud of the survivor. She showed tremendous strength and courage in standing up to the defendant and telling the judge how this assault has impacted her,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “People who prey on the disabled need to be held accountable for their actions. My office works hard to do just that.”
Police learned that Williams attempted to break into another nearby apartment just 11 days later.
The prosecutor’s office requested that Williams face the maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.
