Browns expect big things from “Chief” Njoku

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Njoku is used to sharing. He’s one of nine children. So when he looks around at the other targets Baker Mayfield has at his disposal, he understands that he won’t always get the football. He also understands that on some days, they all will.
“The past two days, we all got open”, Njoku said following Monday’s practice, Day 5 of training camp. “Odell caught a ball, Jarvis caught a ball, I caught a ball, everybody...Callaway, Higgins...everybody’s getting effort into the game, and that’s what we need.”
But it’s not just his offensive teammates helping him to raise his game. Njoku’s going against Myles Garrett and a much-improved Browns defense every day in practice. How much does that help? Check out his answer below.
Last season, Njoku took a big step forward in the passing game, with 56 receptions for 639 yards. But his blocking in the run game needed improvement. And it still does.
“Trying to find some consistency with David in really every aspect”, tight ends coach John Lilly said. “He’s had days where it’s better, he’s had days when he’s had ebb and flow. I think he’s ascending in terms of what he’s doing.”
Where does Njoku feel he needs to improve?
“Everything, really", the third-year tight end said. "I didn’t master anything yet, so I figured, run blocking, route running, pass catching...all of the above.”
But back to his family. Njoku and his 8 siblings were born to Nigerian parents. David goes by “Chief” in his Twitter handle.
The Browns hope he turns out to be that type of leader in their offense.
