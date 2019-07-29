Cedar Point and Operation Backpack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Viewers that come out to donate backpacks and school supplies at the Operation Backpack donation sites will be randomly chosen to receive a scratch-off ticket from Cedar Point.
All Cedar Point Scratch-Offs are valid for use any day through September 2nd (Labor Day). They can be scratched off anytime but can only be redeemed at the front gate of the park. There is a barcode that will be scanned at the front gate to validate it. Discounts will not work with online purchases/discounts.
You can receive one of the following deals with the Cedar Point Scratch-Off Tickets:
Free Cedar Point Admission Ticket
Free Cedar Point Shores Waterpark Admission Ticket
$28 off Cedar Point Single Day Admission
$20 off Cedar Point Single Day Admission
BOGO Free Cedar Point Admission
BOGO Free Cedar Point Shores Waterpark Admission
***Deals do not include parking, food, or any other extra benefits***
For more information on The Roller Coaster Capital of the World, visit: CedarPoint.com
