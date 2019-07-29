Chance The Rapper announces November tour stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following the debut of his album “The Big Day,” Chance The Rapper announced he will be performing in Cleveland.
According to his website, the concert will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Nov. 2.
General admission tickets to see the Grammy Award winner for the November performance in Cleveland and all other concert stops go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.
“The Big Day” is the Chicago native’s first full-length album released by a major record label.
