Christ Hospital celebrating Shark Week with Baby Shark onesies for newborns

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Christ Hospital and Newport Aquarium are celebrating the first-ever Baby Shark Week by giving newborns onesies.
Every baby born at The Christ Hospital Health Network, in Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township, from Sunday, July 28 – Saturday, August 3, will receive the limited-edition Baby Shark onesie.
The mommy shark and daddy shark will also receive two free tickets to Newport Aquarium to experience their Shark Summer.
They also created a baby shark Snapchat filter which is available to use at The Christ Hospital’s Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township birthing centers and Newport Aquarium.
