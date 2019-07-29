Cleveland Indians fans react to Trevor Bauer’s long toss over center field wall during Kansas City Royals game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One pitch by Trevor Bauer is making waves across the MLB.
The Cleveland Indians pitcher made the startling scene on Sunday when he knew he was getting taken out of the game against the Kansas City Royals after 4 1/3 innings where he allowed eight runs, seven of them earned, on nine hits.
As manager Terry Francona emerged from the dugout, he long tossed the ball from just past the mound at the center field wall over the 410-mark.
As Bauer turned around, you can see second baseman Mike Freeman flinch as his teammate wound up.
When Francona reached the mound, Bauer apologetically put his hand on his manager’s shoulder as they exchanged words.
But, Francona pointed right to the dugout Bauer walked to with his head down.
The game ultimately ended with the Tribe losing 9-6, but the conversation on social media is far from over.
To break it down, Cleveland fans are divided into three sides.
The first is the fascination with the stats of the long toss:
The second group has expressed their disapproval over Trevor Bauer’s behavior, and condoned the outburst:
On the other hand, others have praised the pitcher for this display of passion.
This group has also expressed their acceptance of Bauer’s apology he gave in the locker room, and applauded him for how he handled himself after the game:
