Cleveland Police arrest juvenile for fatal shooting of teen inside South Brooklyn library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Police confirmed a juvenile suspect has been arrested for the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Brandon Cutnoe on Tuesday.
Police said the arrest was made in the 4300 block of West 47th Street.
The shooting happened in the bathroom of the South Brooklyn branch of the Cleveland Public Library on 4303 Pearl Road, according to police.
The suspect is now in the custody and being investigated by the Homicide Unit, according to police.
Cutnoe was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.
19 News spoke to Cutnoe’s girlfriend of two years who said he told her he was meeting someone at the library to sell them marijuana.
