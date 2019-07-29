Endangered missing adult alert issued in Northeast Ohio for Cleveland man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking residents in Northeast Ohio to be on the lookout for a man who was reported missing early Monday morning.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Thomas Tiegiser was last seen at approximately 4:30 a.m. walking on Chester Avenue in Cleveland.
The 68-year-old while male is approximately 6 feet tall and weights 285 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and black shorts.
Tiegiser suffers from dementia and has other medical conditions that require medication.
Anyone with information regarding Tiegiser’s location can call 911 to make a report.
