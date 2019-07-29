Fugitive of the Week is a serial bank robber

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a serial bank robber.
Thomas Holliday, 33, was named the Fugitive of the Week for robbing at least four banks, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Holliday, AKA Rick or Rickie, is wanted by both Lakewood and Euclid police.
Lake County Sheriff deputies said Holliday also has a probation violation.
U.S. Marshals said Holliday’s last known address is the 23000 block of Nicholas Avenue in Euclid, but he is believed to be living on Cleveland’s West Side.
If you have any information on Holliday, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.