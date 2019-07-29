Hudson man pleads not guilty to driving drunk and rear-ending a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hudson man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Stow Municipal Court Monday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Michael Spychola Jr., 40, rear-ended the deputy around 3:13 a.m. Sunday on Olde 8 Road, just south of East Twinsburg Road, in Northfield Center Township,
According to troopers, the cruiser was stopped for a traffic stop when the accident happened.
After the accident, troopers said Spychola left the scene, but was quickly located by the deputy that was struck.
The deputy was taken by EMS to Akron General North where he was treated and released.
Spychola is charged with OVI and hit skip.
His trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.