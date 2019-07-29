LeBron James sends praise to I Promise students on 1st day of school’s 2nd year

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Students returned to Akron’s I Promise School for the first day of the institute’s second year on Monday.
Before children returned, founder LeBron James sent a congratulatory tweet to the school students and staff.
In its inaugural year, I Promise School consisted of third and fourth grade students.
For its second year, the educational partnership between Akron Public Schools and the LeBron James Family Foundation offers year-round enrollment to fifth-graders.
James wasn’t the only person excited about the first day of school.
