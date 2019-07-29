Mansfield Police: Hunt underway for man who shot into car carrying young children

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police are scouring the city for a shooting suspect who’s accused of opening fire on a car filled with four passengers, two of which were young children.
The alleged gunman -- Josh’shun Deonte Anderson, 22 -- was riding in a white Mercedes SUV and began arguing with the occupants of the other car in the 300 block of Remy Avenue on Monday morning, according to police.
Anderson then proceeded to fire into the victims’ car, but fortunately, no one was hit, police say.
A felonious assault warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He was last seen wearing a dark, teal T-shirt and black shorts. Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts is urged to call Mansfield Dispatch at 419-522-1234, or 911.
