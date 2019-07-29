Neighbors waiting to assess damage after Parma Heights apartment fire destroys units

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive fire at an apartment complex has left dozens of people out of the homes. A few days later, they still can’t get inside to see just how bad things are and one couple is learning they lost a very special family member.
The fire happened on Friday night at the Camelot Apartments located at 12225 Huffman Road.
Jeff Trebisky and his girlfriend Sara Dawson are still shaken after what happened. Sara made it out just in time.
“I go into the hallway and there’s a woman banging on all the yells screaming fire,” she said.
When Sara heard the fire alarms and screams she rushed to help an elderly neighbor in a wheelchair make it out safely.
Neighbors are waiting to find out what happened and just how bad their apartments were damaged. Sara and Jeff are preparing for the worst.
“We’re just waiting to see what the final verdict is, so we can have some closure,” Jeff said.
Sadly, they already have the tragic news of their cat not surviving the heavy smoke and flames.
Sara knew once she got her neighbor safely outside, she couldn’t go back in.
“As much as I love my pet, you always pick the human,” she said.
The Red Cross set up a temporary station at a nearby elementary school to assist the dozens of displaced families
Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.
