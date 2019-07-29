New ramp closure to come near I-77 for the next 45 days

By Randy Buffington | July 29, 2019 at 7:12 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 7:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new ramp closure will be in effect in Berea on I-77.

The construction will be in place for the next 45 days.

  • I-77 northbound entrance ramp closed
  • From Turnpike Detour: SR 21 NB to Miller Road, Miller Road to I-77 NB.
  • SR 21 ramp closed to I-77 Detour:
  • For I-77 NB traffic SR 21 NB to Miller Road, Miller Road to I-77 NB.
  • For I-77 SB traffic SR 21 SB to I-77 SB.

Crews will work to replace the pavement on SR-21 and I-77 ramps.

