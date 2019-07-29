New ramp closure to come near I-77 for the next 45 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new ramp closure will be in effect in Berea on I-77.
The construction will be in place for the next 45 days.
- I-77 northbound entrance ramp closed
- From Turnpike Detour: SR 21 NB to Miller Road, Miller Road to I-77 NB.
- SR 21 ramp closed to I-77 Detour:
- For I-77 NB traffic SR 21 NB to Miller Road, Miller Road to I-77 NB.
- For I-77 SB traffic SR 21 SB to I-77 SB.
Crews will work to replace the pavement on SR-21 and I-77 ramps.
Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
The Commuter Cast airs each weekday morning after 7 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.