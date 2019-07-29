Northeast Ohio Weather: Another run at 90 degrees today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking a cold front this morning west of Chicago that is slowly heading towards Ohio. A warm air mass remains in place for us and a stiff south to southwest wind sets up. I went with generally a mostly cloudy sky, but we should stay dry until tonight. Temperatures will, once again, make it well in the 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon. It will be rather humid as well. Thunderstorms will be likely after 8:00 p.m. tonight. Another warm and humid night is in the forecast.