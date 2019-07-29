Northeast Ohio weather: Storm chances return late Monday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front over the western Great Lakes will continue east across the region today. This feature will move through the eastern Great Lakes on Tuesday morning. The front will linger over the area on Tuesday. High pressure will build over our area on Wednesday. High pressure will stay in place through at least Saturday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Enjoy this quiet, dry weather while we have it. Things will be getting a little bit more active tonight.
We’ve got a chance of a few hit or miss showers and storms early this evening. Storms will become more numerous overnight. The overall severe weather threat is low.
It will also be warm and steamy tonight. Temperatures will fall to about 70° by dawn tomorrow.
Umbrella Weather Tomorrow:
Waves of on-again, off-again storms are in the forecast for Tuesday. It won’t rain every second of the day, but there will be rain in the area from time to time. Some storms may produce heavy rain and wind gusts on the order of 25 – 30 mph.
Storms will be more isolated by the evening commute.
With clouds and rain in the area, tomorrow will be cooler. Highs will top out around 80°.
With the front just to our east on Wednesday, a few lingering storms may pop up over the course of the day. Not everyone will see rain.
We have chosen not to issue 19 First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday or Wednesday, given the very low severe weather threat. This is mostly just “nuisance” rain.
Seasonable Temperatures:
“Normal” highs this time of the year are in the low 80s. Temperatures will be right around that through the end of the weekend.
Wednesday’s high: 78°
Thursday’s high: 80°
Friday’s high: 82°
Saturday’s high: 83°
Sunday’s high: 84°
With high pressure settling back in by late Wednesday, the weather will be very tranquil through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and, overall, pleasant humidity levels.
