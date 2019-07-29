Panini’s Bar & Grill on Prospect and Ontario in Cleveland closes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Panini’s Bar and Grill on W. Prospect Avenue and Ontario Street has closed its doors for good.
The sudden closure was announced to the public on a sheet of paper taped to the front door that read:
"To our valued guests,
We regret to inform you that our Prospect/Ontario location will be closing permanently. Please visit one of our other locations. Thank you for your patronage.
Best regards,
Panini’s management and staff"
19 News is told that management found jobs for all of the employees at the other locations.
At this point, it is unknown what will be filling the space.
