Panini’s Bar & Grill on Prospect and Ontario in Cleveland closes

Panini’s Bar & Grill on Prospect and Ontario in Cleveland closes
By Rachel Vadaj | July 28, 2019 at 11:05 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 11:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Panini’s Bar and Grill on W. Prospect Avenue and Ontario Street has closed its doors for good.

The sudden closure was announced to the public on a sheet of paper taped to the front door that read:

"To our valued guests,

We regret to inform you that our Prospect/Ontario location will be closing permanently. Please visit one of our other locations. Thank you for your patronage.

Best regards,

Panini’s management and staff"

Panini’s Bar & Grill on Prospect and Ontario in Cleveland closes
Panini’s Bar & Grill on Prospect and Ontario in Cleveland closes

19 News is told that management found jobs for all of the employees at the other locations.

[ CLICK HERE TO THE OTHER PANINI'S LOCATIONS ]

At this point, it is unknown what will be filling the space.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.