Here’s how you can help dozens of Parma Heights residents displaced by deadly apartment fire

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out at the Camelot Apartments on Huffman Road in Parma Heights late Friday night, resulting in a 75-year-old woman’s death. About 100 people also lost their homes and belongings and now donations are pouring in for those displaced.
“Cat food and cat litter. It’s heavy," said a woman as she walked briskly into Best Furniture on Pearl Road in Parma Heights.
It was that way all day.
A manager was directing people who have been bringing in a steady stream of donations, filling the back of the store to nearly bursting.
“I’ve lived in Parma my whole life, so I wanted to give back to the community,” said Danielle Petro, who came with her young daughter.
There is everything from toys to clothes and everything in between and employees are telling victims there are no limits to what they can take.
“Is it OK if I put these in my car and get some more?” asked a woman who arrived with only the clothes on her back.
She was encouraged to take as much as she needed.
Taylor Day got the ball rolling, and spent Sunday sorting and categorizing the donations. She said social media was a real factor in motivating people.
“Mostly, it got around from everybody going through the Facebook groups and the Parma groups and it turned into a bigger deal than we anticipated," she said.
As Petro’s daughter placed some toys on the floor, she was asked if there is a lesson in this for the young ones.
“Yeah, I told her what had happened and she said I’m very sad. She was very emotional and she went up to her room and got a bunch of her toys and mentioned she wanted to give some donations," she said.
