A particular Ohio license plate is rusting and could get you a ticket

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -There is a particular Ohio license plate that is rusting and if you don’t take care of it, it could get you a ticket.
The plates that seem to have the biggest problem rusting is the red, white and blue Ohio Bicentennial plate, with the phrase “birthplace of aviation” at the bottom.
According to the Ohio State Patrol anything that obscures and officer from clearly reading your plate, could get you a citation.
The ticket would a minor misdemeanor, with a fine of up $150.
“If the rust is to the extent that it obstructs the ability to read the characters on the plate an officer could issue a citation under ORC 4503.21,” Staff Lieutenant Craig S. Cvetan with Ohio State Highway Patrol said. “It would be at the officer’s discretion to issue a citation or just advise the driver they need to get replacement plates.”
Ohio Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Lindsey Bohrer said the problem is the older plates were made of steel and would rust.
Current plates are made out of aluminum.
“Customers could always purchase replacements,” Bohrer said.
“When I have come across this issue I’ve let the driver know to get new plates the next time they renew their registration. It used to happen more frequently with the older plates,” Cvetan said.
