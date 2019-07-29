Police search for man suspected of stealing car from Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators from the Cleveland Division of Police hope that the public can help identify a suspected car thief.
Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station on Fleet Avenue for reports of a car theft on July 9 shortly before 5:30 a.m.
The 28-year-old driver told investigators that he was driving his brother’s 2008 Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot of the gas station while he went inside to purchase an energy drink.
By the time the driver returned, the car was gone.
Store surveillance cameras captured a photo of the man believed to have stolen the car.
The stolen vehicle is blue and has a cracked front windshield with Ohio license plate number GQY1812.
The man’s cellphone and wallet were also in the car at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or suspect can call police
