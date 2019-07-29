Should Ohio schools have class year round?

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing LeBron James’ I Promise School and their decision to make classes go year round.
The school has shorter summers than most to keep kids engaged.
Test scores have been through the roof, bringing us to the question of the day.
Should schools pass up summer and attend class year-round?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.