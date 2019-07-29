St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach indicted for sexual battery and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Justin Lester
By Julia Tullos | July 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 12:20 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury has indicted the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach on six criminal charges.

Justin “Harry” Lester was indicted on three charges of sexual battery and three charges of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Akron police said Lester had a sexual relationship with a female student between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019.

The victim was 18-years-old at the start of their relationship.

Lester turned himself in on July 4 and remains out on bond.

Lester, who has been on unpaid administrative leave since April, has been with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School for three years.

As you know, we expect and demand high moral and ethical standards of our faculty and staff. We do not tolerate behavior deviating from those high standards. Our staff undergo rigorous state and federal background checks upon hiring and must complete VIRTUS training, which is instruction by certified facilitators on the prevention of child sexual abuse, upon hiring. They must continue that training throughout their employment at our school.
President of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Thomas Carone

Lester, 35, will be arraigned on Aug. 2.

