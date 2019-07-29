St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach indicted for sexual battery and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury has indicted the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach on six criminal charges.
Justin “Harry” Lester was indicted on three charges of sexual battery and three charges of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
Akron police said Lester had a sexual relationship with a female student between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019.
The victim was 18-years-old at the start of their relationship.
Lester turned himself in on July 4 and remains out on bond.
Lester, who has been on unpaid administrative leave since April, has been with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School for three years.
Lester, 35, will be arraigned on Aug. 2.
