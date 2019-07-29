Stadium Mustard, not to be confused with Bertman Original Ballpark Mustard, celebrates 50 glorious years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stadium Mustard is celebrating its 50th birthday this summer at a Wisconsin museum that you’ve probably never heard of.
The brown mustard -- once called “The Best in the World” by Fortune magazine -- will be showcased at the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wis. on Aug. 3, according to a press release.
The honor will coincide with National Mustard Day, arguably the most joyous day of the year.
David Dwoskin founded the condiment company in 1969.
It is served at FirstEnergy Stadium and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, but not at Progressive Field.
Bertman Original Ballpark Mustard, founded in Cleveland in 1925, is the official mustard of the Cleveland Indians.
