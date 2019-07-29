Stark County man pleads not guilty to beating his roommate to death

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Stark County man accused of beating his 64-year-old roommate to death pleaded not guilty in Massillon Municipal Court Monday.
Stark County Sheriff deputies said Lee Berry attacked the victim with a blunt object around 3:58 a.m. July 27.
Deputies said the two lived in a mobile home lot in the 6000 block of Beth Avenue SW in Bethlehem Township.
According to deputies, the two roommates were having a verbal argument before Berry killed the older man.
Berry was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder, tampering with evidence and domestic violence.
He remains locked up in the Stark County Jail and will be back in court on Aug. 5 for a preliminary hearing.
