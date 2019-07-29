Twin babies rescued from Cleveland apartment after being left alone for days. Could children services have prevented the incident?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been nearly 48 hours since two baby girls were rescued from an apartment building after being locked inside for days.
There’s still no sign of the mother.
Many neighbors are now wondering: could Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services have prevented the disastrous situation?
“They made the call. Cops went in there, came out with feces all over them and everything,” recalled Charles Tate, who lives at the Vera apartment building on Cedar Avenue.
Tate believes the alleged neglect could have been halted sooner.
“It’s a father in their life that’s saying he had been trying to get custody of his kids and as y’all can see, the system does what it wants,” he said.
If this is indeed the case, this would be yet another example of children seemingly being failed by a department designed to protect. Thankfully, both kids in this scenario are safe and sound, but there’s always the question of “what if?”
The most notable case that ended in the death of a child involved Aniya Day Garrett, who’s father tried for years to gain custody of his 4-year-old girl before she was murdered at the hands of her own mother.
Unfortunately, little Aniya isn’t alone, several other children have also died while having open cases.
Outrage sparked protests and several changes were put into place to hopefully prevent such tragedies from happening again.
19 News reached out to both Cleveland Police and children services.
Neither were able to make a statement, but the police department’s Special Victims Unit is now investigating this matter.
