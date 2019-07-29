Wildlife officials search for person who shot bald eagle near Ohio, PA border (graphic photo)

By Chris Anderson | July 29, 2019 at 11:41 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 11:41 AM

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. (WOIO) - Authorities are seeking information about a bald eagle that was found shot to death in northwestern Pennsylvania near the Ohio border.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the eagle was found Thursday night near Hope Cemetery in Elk Creek Township.

Investigators responded to the scene and discovered that the eagle was fatally shot.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission shared a photo of the eagle on Facebook, which has now been shared over 7,200 times.

Anyone with information about the dead eagle can call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

