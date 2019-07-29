16-year-old boy turned in to police in connection to deadly shooting at Cleveland library branch; 2nd arrest made

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced a second person is in custody for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old found dead at a Cleveland Public Library branch.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the 16-year-old boy was turned in at the Juvenile Detention Center by family members last week.
The juvenile suspect is the second person arrested in the case after 18-year-old Paul Sender was captured Sunday evening on West 47th Street.
Both Sender and the unidentified juvenile suspect are linked to the death of 19-year-old Brandon Cutnoe Jr.
Investigators say Cutnoe was found shot to death in the bathroom at Cleveland Public Library’s South Brooklyn branch on Pearl Road. Cutnoe was rushed to an area hospital, but died from his injuries.
According to Cutnoe’s girlfriend, he told her he was meeting someone at the library to sell them marijuana.
Sender, who faces a charge of aggravated murder, is expected to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday, July 30.
Court information for the 16-year-old suspect is not available at this time.
