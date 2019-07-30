Akron police investigate deadly double shooting that occurred in broad daylight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in broad daylight in Akron.
Officers responded to the crime scene in the 1300 block of Brownstone Street at noon on Tuesday for reports of the shooting.
Investigators found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Akron police.
A 27-year-old man was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. His identity will be released after his family has been notified of his death.
The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A description of a possible suspect is not available at this time, but police said a black Jeep Cherokee was witnesses leaving the scene at a high-rate of speed.
Circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.
