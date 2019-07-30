Amherst Police boost patrols on State Route 2 after several devastating crashes

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple crashes on a heavily traveled highway have left police concerned in Amherst.
Now, they’ve got a plan to make State Route 2 safer for everyone.
The good news is: this is not a sting or checkpoint operation.
But, officers are going to target anyone who’s putting the public at risk with their driving.
“We’re concerned about Route 2 right now because last week, week before there have been about four significant crashes just east of our city,” Lt. Dan Makruski said.
The enforcement efforts are already underway.
The patrol initiative is being funded by a $12,000 government grant.
