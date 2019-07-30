Suspect puts on black face paint then breaks into Coventry Township business; authorities offer reward

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for two crooks who burglarized a business earlier this month.
According to authorities, the crime unfolded at about 2 a.m. July 14 on Manchester Road.
Surveillance video captured footage of the suspects, and it appears one of them applied black face paint in an attempt to conceal their identity.
The men stole various items from the business, and then fled.
Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677.
