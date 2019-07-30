Cleveland Clinic ranked number 1 in heart care for the 25th year in a row, fourth overall

By Randy Buffington | July 30, 2019 at 5:04 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 5:21 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic has been ranked the number 4 hospital in America by the U.S. News & World Report.

Their ranking this year marks the hospitals’s 21st consecutive year as one of the nation’s top 5 hospitals.

The hospital ranked in the top 10 in 11 specialties, but their best category was heart care (Ranked number 1 for the 25th year in a row).

“We’re proud to be recognized for our continued excellence over more than two decades. It’s more proof that Cleveland Clinic is committed to our mission, to providing the best care anywhere in healthcare, and to doing what is right for our patients.”
Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic
  • Cardiology & Heart Surgery (1)
  • Rheumatology (2)
  • Gynecology (3)
  • Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (4)
  • Nephrology (4)
  • Urology (4)
  • Cancer (6)
  • Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (7)
  • Geriatrics (8)
  • Neurology & Neurosurgery (10)
  • Ophthalmology (10)
  • Psychiatry (11)
  • Diabetes & Endocrinology (13)
  • Orthopedics (17)
  • Ear, Nose & Throat (27)

Only 165 out of 4,500 evaluated hospitals were ranked in just one of the 16 specialty categories.

Earlier this year Clinic Clinic broke barriers by becoming the first to complete surgery on a fetus for a birth defect.

