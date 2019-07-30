Cleveland Clinic ranked number 1 in heart care for the 25th year in a row, fourth overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic has been ranked the number 4 hospital in America by the U.S. News & World Report.
Their ranking this year marks the hospitals’s 21st consecutive year as one of the nation’s top 5 hospitals.
The hospital ranked in the top 10 in 11 specialties, but their best category was heart care (Ranked number 1 for the 25th year in a row).
- Cardiology & Heart Surgery (1)
- Rheumatology (2)
- Gynecology (3)
- Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (4)
- Nephrology (4)
- Urology (4)
- Cancer (6)
- Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (7)
- Geriatrics (8)
- Neurology & Neurosurgery (10)
- Ophthalmology (10)
- Psychiatry (11)
- Diabetes & Endocrinology (13)
- Orthopedics (17)
- Ear, Nose & Throat (27)
Only 165 out of 4,500 evaluated hospitals were ranked in just one of the 16 specialty categories.
Earlier this year Clinic Clinic broke barriers by becoming the first to complete surgery on a fetus for a birth defect.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.