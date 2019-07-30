Cleveland woman allegedly involved in nationwide Facebook scam expected in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kimberly St. John-Stevenson, 54, is charged with conspiracy, telecommunications fraud, obstructing justice, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
She is expected to plead guilty in court on Tuesday, July 30, in connection to a Facebook scam that stole from hundreds of victims.
Investigators say she along with two others defrauded hundreds of victims out of more than $300,000.
She is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m.
The women had all been members of a private mom’s group on Facebook, called “Zee’s Place,” which offered deep discounts on toys and baby products -- like car seats and diapers -- and even trips to Disney World.
According to the indictment, “Zee’s Place” was created by Sbeih-Maddox and St. John-Stevenson in August 2016, and was “targeted toward suburban moms in search of bargains.”
“Because of the bargain prices on the offered items, the community grew by word of mouth; ultimately, at least 200 people made purchases from Zee’s Place," the indictment states. “Any new Zee’s Place customer received at least their first “bargain” without any issue; however, upon ordering (and paying for) additional “bargains,” Sbeih-Maddox and St. John-Stevenson failed to remit the purchased items, instead offering delays and excuses and never returning the funds paid.”
One of the co-conspirators, Zienup Sbeih-Maddox pleaded guilty last month.
