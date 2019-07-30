Drunken driver in Westlake who got away with using stolen identity for years after serious I-90 accident sentenced to prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A drunken driver who got away using a fake identity for years was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Tyshell Connor pleaded guilty to the charges Westlake police brought after she caused a serious accident on I-90.
Even though the accident was three years ago, the victim says she’s still only 80% recovered.
Deborah Smith told the judge she doesn’t know if she’ll ever fully recover.
“I was an innocent victim,” Smith said. "I’m reminded of this every morning. I have such severe pain I can barely get out of bed, let alone walk.
Smith bared the weight of her body on a cane as a judge weighed the sentence for the person who hurt her.
Smith was in the car with her son, when Connor, the drunken driver changed her life.
Police say, that night, Connor gave officers her cousin’s name.
She paid a low bond and disappeared.
It wasn’t until an arrest in 2018 for intoxication that investigators began to figure out who she was.
Meanwhile, Smith was missing her kids’ graduations, forgetting simple memories, and was unable to spend time with her own mother before she passed.
“I can’t get those things back,” she said. “I don’t get to see my mother again.”
After hearing Smith speak in court, Connor looked directly at Smith and said she was sorry.
“I apologize. I was in a terrible space,” Connor said.
Connor told the judge she’d turned her life around because she has a 3-year-old child to think about.
The accident happened a little more than three years ago, but it’s unclear if she gave birth before or after the wreck.
“Now that I have a kid of my own, I’m just so sorry,” Connor said.
Smith says she is still paying medical bills to this day.
She even had to sell her house, because she lost her job and couldn’t take care of the old one.
The judge ordered a total of three-and-a-half years in prison, but Smith says she is the real prisoner.
“I’ve been given a life sentence by this woman,” Smith said. “While she remained free, I suffered in pain, confined to my home.”
The judge did leave open the option for early release.
