Family avoids tragedy after home hit by bullets during shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is horrified but thankful that their family is OK after at least three bullets were fired into their home.
Two men were hit by gunfire, both in the arm, on Saturday night at East 188th Street and Melville Road. They were taken to Euclid General Hospital.
There was no word on their condition.
Two of the bullets shot into the home flew right over the bed of the couple’s 2-year-old, and one flew into the closet. The other round ripped through the room of their 10-year-old child.
A third bullet entered the home through the couple’s bedroom and then lodged in the ceiling.
“So when I saw, I was shocked and wanted to cry but I wanted to keep it together cause the kids were freaking out,” said Maria Phelps.
Marcus and Debra Perrryman own the home and rent it to the family and they understand why the family now plans on moving from the neighborhood.
“I just think it’s not going to get any better, it’s going to get worse,” Marcus Perryman said, “It’s a lack of self respect, a lack of respect for others and not caring about life in general.”
The Perryman’s say they have called the city multiple times regarding violence that usually, they say, follows after large groups gather at Taylor Park, which is just around the corner from where the shooting took place.
“There are certain youths that treat it like the wild west and they just want to carry guns and shoot,” Perryman said.
